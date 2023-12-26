Game Recap: Eagles 33, Giants 25

Source: philadelphiaeagles.com

By: Owen Boyle

The Eagles improved to 3-0 all time on Christmas Day with a 33-25 win over the rival New York Giants. With the win, the Eagles improved to 11-4 on the season and own a one-game lead over the Dallas Cowboys for first place in the NFC East.

Running back D’Andre Swift rushed for 92 yards and a score while quarterback Jalen Hurts racked up 335 total yards of offense to lead the Birds. Rookie cornerback Kelee Ringo’s first career interception sealed the win as time expired.

First Quarter

Britain Covey returned the first punt of the game for 54 yards, setting up the Eagles on the New York 13-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN! Jalen Hurts scored on the Brotherly Shove! A 12-yard rush by D’Andre Swift on the first play of the drive set the offense up on the 1-yard line. On the next play, the quarterback pushed his way into the end zone. Hurts set a new NFL record with his 15th rushing touchdown of the season, breaking Cam Newton’s record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season (14 in 2011). (Eagles 7 – Giants 0)

Mason Crosby just had enough distance to make a 52-yard field goal with 8:04 left in the first quarter. (Eagles 7 – Giants 3)

Second Quarter

Field Goal! Elliott made his first field goal of the game, a 28-yard attempt, with 14:53 left in the first half. The 18-play drive was kept alive by a Dallas Goedert fourth-down conversion and a wild throw and catch from Hurts to Grant Calcaterra after a bad snap. However, the Eagles were held to just three points after failing to convert in the red zone. Swift had a touchdown taken away after it was ruled his knee was down well before finding the end zone. (Eagles 10 – Giants 3)

TOUCHDOWN! Hurts found DeVonta Smith over the middle for a 36-yard score! Smith used his speed to elude the chasing defender as he crossed the goal line with 11:44 remaining in the half. Olamide Zaccheaus provided a tremendous block on Adoree’ Jackson, giving his teammate an open lane to the end zone. With that touchdown, Smith eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the second consecutive season. (Eagles 17 – Giants 3)

DEFENSE! Haason Reddick flew home to take down Saquon Barkely on fourth-and-1. The Giants had converted on two fourth-and-1 plays on the drive. A costly offside penalty on Jalen Carter on a punt allowed the Giants to extend the drive.

Field Goal! Elliott ended the half on a high note, drilling a 21-yard field goal as time expired. The Eagles were driving but ran out of time as a delay of game penalty on the Giants stopped the clock after Hurts was tackled in bounds with 10 seconds left and no timeouts remaining. (Eagles 20 – Giants 3)

