Boca Raton Rotary Toy Drive expands to everyone

By Marci Shatzman

Now you can bring a new toy to the carousel in Sugar Sand Park for the Rotary Boca Raton Toy Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 10, even if you don’t live in Boca.

What started as a joint Boca Raton Rotary clubs’ initiative has evolved to include everyone. There’s even a wish list on Amazon to contribute online: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2Q4OYU5Q4USB3?ref_=wl_share

You can also drop off toys in one of the many locations around town , here is a list of those locations https://www.bocaratontoydrive.com/toy-drop-off-locations/

“We began collecting around 2,000 toys and now we are close to 10,000. People donate toys and even cash,” said Douglas Heizer, Rotary International District 6930 Governor and president of the Rotary Club Boca Raton West Foundation that oversees the toy drive.

It’s not too late to have a tent at the event or become a sponsor or volunteer. The website also links to the Boca Raton Toy Drive’s ornament collection: https://www.bocaratontoydrive.com/

“The Toy Drive never fails to bring the community together for the common good as an annual family event. Families come out to enjoy free carousel rides, food, and Santa, all while bringing toys and donations for this Rotary event,” said Heizer, owner and publisher of The Boca Raton Tribune.

The drive designates nonprofit organizations that serve needy children as recipients every year. This year, that has expanded, too.

“The first organization to receive toys from us was Wayne Barton Study Center, then Boca Helping Hands. Caridad Center has been the recipient for the past four years, and this year we are adding two other organizations, The goal is to reach as many organizations as possible,” Heizer said.

Caridad Center, based in western Boynton Beach, is a free clinic offering medical, dental, eye and social services to low-income families in South Florida.

“I founded this toy drive 17 years ago with my friend David Wilson, so I’ve been chair of this project since the beginning,” Heizer said. “We bring all (four) Rotary Clubs in Boca Raton and in Delray Beach to join us on this,” he added.

Donors will find a cadre of volunteers and lots of toys from individuals, businesses and organizations at the Sugar Sand Park venue at 300 S. Military Trail, on the east side between Palmetto Park Road and Camino Real. Or they can contribute to the Amazon wish list online.“Donate toys! At the end, the smile of a kid is what matters!” Heizer said.

