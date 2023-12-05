Boca International Jewish Film Festival to Unveil Captivating Line-Up at “Big Reveal” Event

Wednesday, December 6 at 10 a.m.

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca International Jewish Film Festival invites film enthusiasts and the community at large to join in the excitement of their highly anticipated “Big Reveal,” offering a unique opportunity to get a sneak peek of more than 60 premiere Festival films, including 24 new award-winning Israeli films, on Wednesday, December 6 at 10 a.m. at the Movies of Delray, 7421 West Atlantic Avenue.

As a special gesture of appreciation to its dedicated audience, admission to the Big Reveal is free for all. Complimentary refreshments are included.

“The Boca International Jewish Film Festival promises to deliver a wealth of cinematic treasures, including several new award-winning films, with one an Academy Award contender,” said Lesley Rich, Co-Founder. “We welcome the community to join us in this special preview that will set the stage for an unforgettable experience.”

The Boca International Jewish Film Festival, a celebration of the rich tapestry of Jewish and Israeli culture through the art of filmmaking, is set for February 25 – March 17, 2024, with screenings at Cinemark Palace 20 and the Movies of Delray.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities and more information, visit www.JFilmBoca.org.

The Boca International Jewish Film Festival is a non-profit organization celebrating Jewish culture through the medium of film. Founded by Wendy Honig, Lesley Rich and Arleen Roberts, the festival aims to bring together diverse audiences to explore and appreciate the rich tapestry of Jewish spirit, culture, traditions and humor. With a thoughtfully curated selection of films, year ‘round programming, discussions and special events, the Boca International Jewish Film Festival promises to be a cultural highlight for the Boca Raton community and beyond.

