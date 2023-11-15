Victor Wembanyama Got Called for the Lamest Technical Foul in Spurs’ Loss to Thunder

Source: si.com

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has lived up to the hype so far in his brief NBA career, as he’s shown that he’s able to do just about anything and everything on the court.

During Tuesday night’s loss to Chet Holmgren and the Thunder, Wembanyama pulled off a career first – he got called for a technical foul. He could be heard apologizing to the ref right after the whistle, but it really should have been the ref doing the apologizing because the call was pretty lame.

Wembanyama slammed the ball into the ground after a foul call was made and the ball shot up over his head after he was unable to grab it. The refs should be able to give some leeway on something like that, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case for Wembanyama.

