Tim Tebow Headlines 10th Annual Brain Bowl Luncheon for a Decade of Community Impact

Boca Raton, FL – In a celebration of a decade of community impact, the 10th Annual Brain Bowl Luncheon is set to welcome former NFL quarterback and philanthropist, Mr. Tim Tebow, as its special guest speaker. The event, scheduled for Thursday, November 14, 2024, from 11 am to 2 pm at the Boca West Country Club, promises to be an inspiring occasion, combining athletic excellence and charitable endeavors.

The Brain Bowl Luncheon has become a hallmark event in Boca Raton, bringing together community members, leaders, and influencers to support local initiatives and charities. This year’s milestone event is poised to be exceptional with the inclusion of Tim Tebow, known not only for his achievements on the field but also for his dedication to making a positive impact off the field.

The luncheon organizers are inviting attendees to take advantage of pre-event pricing and explore various sponsorship opportunities to further support the community-driven cause. With a decade of successful gatherings, the Brain Bowl Luncheon has become a symbol of unity and generosity in South Florida.

In the spirit of giving, the organizers have launched a Thanksgiving initiative, offering a $50 discount on luncheon tickets for those who donate a package of adult disposable underpants at the South Florida Diaper Bank until November 30th. The collection point is conveniently located at 261 NW 13th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33432. This initiative aims to provide meaningful support to those in need during the holiday season.

For seamless participation and additional information, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the event’s official website at www.BrainBowlEvents.org. The website serves as a hub for ticket purchases, sponsorship details, and a platform to showcase the various ways individuals can contribute to the community.

Pamela Higer-Polani, an esteemed Attorney at Law and a driving force behind the Brain Bowl Luncheon expressed her gratitude to sponsors, volunteers, and attendees who have played a crucial role in the event’s success over the past ten years. The luncheon, in addition to being a gathering of minds and hearts, also serves as a reminder for attendees to consider their estate planning needs.

As the excitement builds for the 10th Annual Brain Bowl Luncheon, the community eagerly anticipates the wisdom and inspiration that Tim Tebow is set to share. The event not only celebrates a decade of community involvement but also sets the stage for continued philanthropy and positive change in Boca Raton and beyond.

Share this:

Tweet

Reddit

