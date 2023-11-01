The most popular Halloween costumes in 2023

2023 is not over yet, and there are already plenty of iconic pop culture moments that were so appreciated by plenty of people worldwide. The Barbie movie or the looks of Beyonce and Taylor Swift on their tours have inspired many individuals. And with the coming of Halloween, now is the perfect moment to transform into your favorite actors, characters or artists.

Whether you want to have a shared experience and walk on the streets saying “Hi Barbie” to all the people who have chosen this costume, or you want to try something more original to be unique, you have plenty of alternatives from where to select something.

So, if you are looking for the best Halloween costume to rock this year, you came to the best place. Here is a list of some of the most expected costumes of 2023 that will surely impress everyone.

Image source: https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/confident-young-witch-holding-halloween-pumpkin-photo-pretty-vampire-girl-standing-purple-wall_12778116.htm#query=halloween%20costume&position=41&from_view=search&track=ais

Stereotypical Barbie

This year, it is very probable to hear “Hi, Barbie” as much as “Trick or Treat.” There are plenty of Barbie characters you can be that require just lots of pink and a few accessories, but Stereotypical Barbie is undoubtedly the best option. It would be good to take the inspiration from Margot Robbie’s character and choose a super feminine costume, like a flouncy dress and add some fun accessories and high heels. Barbie is a safe game, as any pink combo will do the job for you.

Wednesday Addams

Wednesday Adams is expected to be the most popular Halloween costume of 2023. Wednesday is the perfect option for Halloween, as you only need to choose a black outfit, and you are good to go. But suppose you want to stand out in a sea of Wednesdays. In that case, you can personalize the character’s off-campus look with casual sweaters, boots and jeans instead of wearing the Nevermore Academy uniform. You can just pick the color palette strictly black, and you will be safe.

Weird Barbie

If your goal for this year is to stand out, then Weird Barbie is your go-to solution. You will make your character obvious by choosing a pink baby doll dress, random face makeup and messy hair. You will surely make an impression if you decide to be Weird Barbie.

Alice in Wonderland

Alice in Wonderland is a character that will always be popular for Halloween, especially because both the book and the movie are mesmerizing, fascinating and always fun to read or watch. So, it is an option that will go well every year during Halloween. Alice is an iconic character, recognized instantly for her white apron, blue dress, and hair bow, so if you opt for them, you will have a successful costume. Don’t forget to buy a special Alice in Wonderland backpack to place all the candies you will receive, and be ready to be admired by everybody.

Mojo Dojo Ken

Why go to your Halloween party as Barbie and Ken when you can just go as Ken? You need to harness your inner horse-lover and imitate the interpretation of Ryan Gosling. If you want to go all extra, you can choose to be Mojo Dojo Ken. If you pick this character, you will need a faux and gigantic fur coat or a leather vest, sunglasses, and a banana. Barbie and Ken are great costumes for a couple, but if this Halloween finds you alone, don’t worry; you can go just as Ken.

Ariel from “The Little Mermaid”

Choosing to be the Little Mermaid for this holiday is a tale as old as time (at least from when the original animated movie debuted in 1989). However, you can change something this year by copying the live-action version inspired by Halle Bailey. If you are uncomfortable rocking a sequined tail and a bra, you can go for Ariel’s look on two legs with a thick-pink knit headband and a light blue corset-style dress. Whatever look you opt for, shimmery mermaid makeup is a must, as it will elevate your outfit.

Daisy Jones

Why don’t you be Daisy Jones for a night? This option is perhaps the most stylish costume idea, as all the elements the character wears, like batwing sleeves, fringe and corduroy, are popular 2023 mood boards. If you want to copy an off-stage look, you need to have a no-makeup makeup look. Otherwise, you can opt for the onstage glam and let your makeup talent shine with a layered eyeshadow. Simple gold jewelry and wavy undone hair show attention to detail, and if you really want to feel like the character, you can also opt for a microphone.

Taylor Swift’s Era

If you were supposed to pick an era to dress for Halloween, why not choose Taylor Swift’s Era? Dressing up as your favorite artist will surely be a good option, and you will impress everyone around you. You can copy a look from the tour you liked the best, like the sparkly snake one-piece, or you can pay tribute to an iconic album. Either way, make sure you shake it off exactly like Taylor does.

Beyonce on the Renaissance World Tour

If you had more than one outfit prepared for the Beyonce concert and didn’t know where to wear it so far, you are in luck, as now you have the best excuse to wear it for your Halloween party. Halloween is a great way to debut with a look in honor of Queen Bey. You can imitate the 32-time Grammy winner’s appearance with knee-high boots, over-the-top accessories, and cut-out bodysuits. You will get extra points if you convince a friend to dress up as Blue Ivy and make a great entrance.

Doja Cat as Choupette

If you want to try something extra, why not opt for a costume within a costume? For this, you will need to imitate the Doja Cat’s look of this year at the Met Gala and wear a silvery catsuit to give homage to the fluffy companion of Karl Lagerfeld. You will go the extra mile if you choose cat-like facial prosthetics and wear long nails. Add a few of her recognizable arm tattoos to make sure people know you are Doja Cat.

Queen Charlotte from Bridgerton

Queen Charlotte will surely be the most elegant costume you can choose for Halloween. So, you have the best opportunity to show off some waist-cinching corsets, voluminous skirts and glamorous jewels. The young version of the Queen is very chic, but the elder is also a great choice. Whatever version you choose, one thing is sure: your costume will rule.

So, which of these costumes will you pick this Halloween?