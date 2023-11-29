The Housewives of Miami Return to the Studio at Mizner Park

Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton | Photo: Peacock

On Saturday, December 9th

Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola to Dish About Life in the Limelight

Boca Raton, FL – The Studio at Mizner Park, 201 Plaza Real, welcomes the return of the Miami Housewives for an interactive panel-style evening for every Bravo fan. Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola will take the stage on Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m. for Miami Housewives Live!

During the 90-minute show, the OG housewives will talk about the show, what happens when the cameras aren’t rolling, give hot takes on the biggest Housewives drama and show the audience never-before-seen footage from their personal cell phones from The Ultimate Girls Trip in Thailand.

The two besties will also host interactive audience games including “Ask the Brofessor” and “Name the Cockie,” plus an extensive Q&A segment.

Tickets range from $45 to $65 per person. Admission to an exclusive VIP Meet & Greet and cocktail reception with the housewives following the show is $50 per person.

Miami native Marysol Patton was cast as one of the original Housewives of Miami that aired from 2011-2013, with a comeback in 2021. In addition to her role on the Real Housewives of Miami, Marysol has made appearances on Millionaire Matchmaker, Real Housewives of Atlanta, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Shahs of Sunset. Marysol owned The Patton Group, a public relations and events agency that handled media and put on one-of-a-kind events for some of Miami’s top luxury affairs and international brands. Marysol retired in 2016 and recently married Steven McNamara, the love of her life.

Alexia Nepola is a style icon, multilingual businesswoman and beauty expert. Known as the “Cuban Barbie” the Miami native formerly led Venue Magazine, a high-end national lifestyle Latin publication that became Miami’s eminent authority on luxury, fashion, celebrities, and culture for ten years. Establishing her business savvy and beauty knowledge, the mother of two (Peter & Frankie Rosello) started her own salon, Alexia + Frankie’s Beauty Bar, to great acclaim in Surfside, Miami Beach.



For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit tickets.thestudioatmiznerpark.com.

