Sophie Turner Was Reportedly Pictured Kissing Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson In Paris This Weekend

Source: buzzfeed.com

Peregrine is apparently a British millionaire.

Sophie Turner was reportedly snapped kissing a guy named Peregrine Pearson in Paris this weekend. Of course, Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie after four years of marriage in September. The split has proven to be challenging, as reports over their custody battle have made headlines.

So, who is Peregrine? He’s a British aristocrat and the heir of the fourth Viscount Cowdray (I also have no idea what that means). He also apparently used to date King Charles’s goddaughter.

According to photos obtained by the Sun which showed them seemingly kissing on the streets of Paris, Sophie went on to present the Rugby World Cup final trophy that evening.

Read more at: https://www.buzzfeed.com/natashajokic1/sophie-turner-peregrine-pearson-kiss