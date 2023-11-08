Rotary Downtown Mayors Ball Lookback With Founder Jon Kaye

Q: When did the Boca Raton Mayors Ball begin and why was it created?

A: Each Rotary Club President develops an action plan with goals for their administration. During my presidency (2015-2016) we developed the Boca Raton Mayors Ball as a signature fundraising event, in the tradition of the Mayors Ball in prominent cities such as Palm Beach and Miami. That not only increases awareness and positioning of the City of Boca Raton and our young Rotary Club at the time but also to drive our Club’s health and wellness mission in our community.

In addition to meeting and exceeding our goals, the inaugural Mayors Ball was presented the 2016 Bernays Award “Best Special Event” by the Gold Coast Public Relations Council and we are pleased the Ball continues its season’s stature…as it headlined the Top “Not to Miss” events list in this month’s Boca Raton Magazine.

Q: How many people do you expect and is the ball sold out?

A: We are happy to again have a sold-out evening with 400 guests to pay homage to the City’s historic iconic milestones and honors all those past and present, who have helped make Boca Raton the best place to live, work, learn, visit, heal and raise a family.

Q: Where do the proceeds for Boca Raton Mayors Ball go?

A: To facilitate the distribution of Mayors Ball proceeds, we established the “Service Above Self” (SAS) Grant Program administered by the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Fund 501 (c) 3. Nonprofits serving those in the Boca Raton community apply for grants each January for funds to support the specific health and wellness needs of their constituencies. The nonprofits do not themselves have to have a mission of health and wellness, but do have those in their care or service who are in need of health and wellness services, programs and supplies.

Q: Who was honored at the Inaugural Boca Raton Mayors Ball?

A: The Inaugural Ball honored with George Long Awards (named for the first mayor of Boca Raton) were Barb Schmidt, the Boca Raton Bowl, and American Association for Caregiving Youth (AACY). This year we honor: Marta Batmasian, Boca Raton Airport Authority, and the Faulk Center for Counseling.

Q: How are honorees chosen and how are they honored?

A: Nominations and backgrounds are presented to the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton board and the board votes on their finalists in each category. The Mayors Ball Committee is then presented with the ballot of finalists in each category and vote by written ballot.

At the Ball, a video introduction of each honoree is presented in the three categories – Individual, For Profit, Nonprofit. Each honoree is presented with a crystal prism award created by Tiffany & Co. and this year sponsored by Sklar Furnishings. This is the third year that the Club will also present the Dr. Ira J. Gelb Health & Wellness Visionary Award, named for a founding member of the Club who was instrumental in establishing the FAU College of Medicine and this year sponsored by the Eda & Cliff Viner Scholarship Foundation.

Q: Who emcee’s the gala?

A: Each year the Ball is emceed by its co-chairs, this year my wife Bonnie and me. As always, our Club likes to keep speeches to a minimum…as the evening is known for “dancing the night away” to the popular Steve Chase Band in memory-making and celebration of our great City.

Q: What’s different at this year’s Ball?

A: This event’s vibe and experience always generates from the guests, honoree and live auction items and the 2023 Ball will be no different. However, this year the decadent dinner menu, created in special tribute to Boca’s pioneering agricultural heritage of the Yamato Colony, will feature a farm-to-table influence that has been planned by the creative culinary collaboration of Boca West Country Club Executive Chef Paul Griffin and MICHELIN Star Chef and James Beard Award-winning Fabio Trabocchi, who is opening his newest dining concept in Boca Raton this month. Additionally, we look forward to our own City of Boca Deputy City Manager George Brown leading us in the Star-Spangled Banner.