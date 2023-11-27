Ravens Make a Fourth-Quarter ‘Statement,’ Turn the Lights Out on Chargers

Source: baltimoreravens.com

Ryan Mink

The Ravens’ defense has been in this position before – dominant for most of the game, holding onto a perilous fourth-quarter lead, and then letting it slip away.

Baltimore’s defense has undoubtedly been one of the best in the league this year, but in all three Ravens losses, that was the narrative. And it looked like they were possibly careening toward a fourth.

When Justin Tucker shockingly missed a 44-yard field goal with just under three minutes left, the Chargers needed only a field goal to tie and a touchdown to likely win. They had the ball at the 50-yard line.

When that drive started, leader Roquan Smith had a simple message to his teammates: “If they don’t score, they don’t win.” For all the might of the Ravens defense, it had to prove it could close a game out.

Sure enough, Baltimore’s defense turned out the lights on the Chargers, stuffing them with a turnover on downs and setting the offense up to ice the game with a Zay Flowers touchdown run.

