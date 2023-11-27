Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs limit mistakes as offense purrs

Source: espn.com

LAS VEGAS — To Patrick Mahomes, the important offensive number for the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s game wasn’t necessarily their point total of 31, which matched their second highest output of the season.

Mahomes was more happy about the numbers zero (as in Chiefs turnovers) and one (as in their dropped passes). The Chiefs have failed most of the year to match their offensive might from previous seasons, but Mahomes said he had the sense all along that if the Chiefs cleaned up their game as they did on Sunday, good things would automatically follow.

“We’ve shown that we can move the ball, but [turnovers] and drops and me not getting to the right guy at the right time [have limited the Chiefs offensively],” Mahomes said after a 31-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders moved his team to 8-3.

“Little things like that, they’ve kind of stalled some of our drives. We kind of got back to the fundamentals this week and we kept pressing and pushing. We obviously took a step in the positive direction now. Let’s just continue to do that throughout the rest of the season.”

Mahomes won his 15th career game after the Chiefs have trailed by 10 or more points. His winning percentage of 58 in such games is the best in NFL history.

