‘Modern Family’ reunion: See photos of the cast, including Sofía Vergara, Sarah Hyland

The cast of “Modern Family” had their own family reunion, as seen in photos posted by Sofía Vergara on Wednesday.

The actress posted four sets of photos and a video from the informal meet-up on Instagram. “First Modern Family reunion!!!!” she captioned the first post, with two heart emojis.

“So lucky to have worked with this people for 11 years❤️. I love and miss u all guys!!! #modernfamily,” she wrote in the caption of another.https://www.instagram.com/p/CztiNx4LQFT/embed/captioned/?cr=1&v=12&wp=1116&rd=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.usatoday.com#%7B%22ci%22%3A0%2C%22os%22%3A364.29999999981374%7D

The post included photos of the entire cast, minus Ty Burrell, with Ariel Winter holding a photo of his character, Phil Dunphy; a photo of Winter and Sarah Hyland posing together; and a photo of Vergara, Hyland, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita.

The remaining stars in attendance included Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet and his fiancée, Lindsay Schweitzer, and younger cast members all grown up, including Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons. The cast was joined by co-creators Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan.

