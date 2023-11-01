Mariah Carey Declares ‘It’s Time’ as She’s Defrosted for Christmas

Source: people.com

The singer announced the start of the holiday season on Wednesday with a video showing her being defrosted from a block of ice

The most wonderful time of the year is officially upon us, according to Mariah Carey!

Keeping up her annual Nov.1 tradition, the singer, 54, kicked off the countdown to Christmas and declared, “It’s…… TIME!!!” as she shared a video of herself being defrosted for the festive season.

In the video, the date and time can be seen changing from ‘October 31 11:59’ to ‘November 1 12:00’ as a vault door swings open to reveal Carey frozen in a block of ice wearing a Mrs. Claus-style jumpsuit.

Four people wearing Halloween costumes, including a pumpkin head and a mask from the movie Scream, then start melting the ice with hairdryers before Carey belts out, “It’s time!” in a high-pitched voice.

Her festive classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” then starts playing as she frolics in the falling snow and is joined by her 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The pair were also dressed for the holiday season with festive lights around their necks.

