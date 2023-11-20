Levis JCC’s 8th Annual Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival: More Than Just a 3-Week Festival

Boca Raton’s Original Jewish Film Festival Announces Season of Curiosity, Conversation and Culture

Boca Raton, FL – The Adolph & Rose Levis JCC (Levis JCC) is proud to present the 8th annual Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival (JLKBRJFF), and announces its 2023-2024 lineup of diverse Jewish and Israeli films and special events. The 3-week festival, viewed by more than 3,000 film enthusiasts in 2023 will return to Cinemark Palace in Boca Raton, Movies of Delray, and the Levis JCC in Boca Raton, from February 10 through March 4. More than just movies, the multi-access festival connects people to one another, to the community and to a variety of experiences and stories through film.

One of the country’s largest niche film festivals and a premiere destination for Jewish and international films, JLKBRJFF meticulously cultivates a variety of film genres ranging from comedies and love stories to political and historical dramas. Audiences will also enjoy special guest appearances and discussions.

“JLKBRJFF is not merely a film festival—it’s a celebration of Jewish culture, reflecting the dynamic community that supports it,” said Stephanie Owitz, VP of Arts, Culture and Learning, Levis JCC. “Films have a distinctive ability to share universally resonant stories, and there has never been a more relevant time for us to tell and share these stories.”

The Festival will also feature three signature events.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Levis JCC, the much-anticipated 2024 Festival Reveal will offer a preview of what’s to come with trailers of engaging and entertaining documentaries, shorts, and feature-length, Jewish-themed films from around the world that will be screened during the Festival. This event is free and open to the public; RSVPs are required.

The Red Carpet Event on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 5 p.m. at Boca West Country Club will include a dinner and the Southeast premiere of “Left Alone Rhapsody: The Musical Memoir of Pianist John Bayless,” a documentary by Stewart M. Schulman. Internationally acclaimed pianist John Bayless, who experienced a debilitating stroke halting his storied career, will perform live. This is the story of his determination to come back, playing with just his left hand. General admission is $180.

JLKBRJFF’s Closing Night on Monday, March 4 at 7 p.m. in Zinman Hall will feature Yiscah Smith, subject of the documentary “I Was Not Born a Mistake.” Smith, a teacher, spiritual mentor and public speaker is dedicated to helping people navigate their own personal spiritual journeys. Transitioning from living as an Orthodox man to embracing her identity as a woman, Yiscah offers insights that encourage authentic living. A Q&A session with Yiscah will follow the film. General admission is $54.

“We take great pride in being Boca Raton’s original Jewish film festival,” said Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center’s Grand Benefactor Judy Levis Krug. “Through the medium of film, we are not only entertained but educated, allowing us to understand and appreciate the diverse tapestry of our shared heritage. There has never been a more crucial time for us to share the strength that emerges from standing together.”

Cultural arts programming demand remains strong throughout the season. And with two new film series including the Sunday Morning Israeli Film Series and Fascinating Sephardim, A Film Series, presented in partnership with The Sephardi Federation Palm Beach County, audiences will gain an appreciation and understanding for diversity within the culture.

The Israeli Film Series will be screened one Sunday a month at 9 a.m., from December to February and in April, at the Levis JCC, moderated by Mort Plotnick. General admission is $18 per film.

Fascinating Sephardim, A Film Series, examines places in the world where wandering communities of Sephardic Jewry took root, expanding the diversity of world Jewish history and heritage. Screenings are one Wednesday a month at 1 p.m., from December to January and March to May, at the Levis JCC. General admission is $10 per film.

For more information on dates, films and ticket purchase, visit https://levisjcc.org/filmfestival or contact Festival Director Lisa Barash at lisab@levisjcc.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. The Levis JCC is located at 21050 95th Avenue S., Boca Raton. Zinman Hall is located at 9901 Donna Klein Blvd, Boca Raton.

The mission of the Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival is to provide the newest, most stimulating and thought-provoking films that encourage audiences to expand their awareness and understanding of the Jewish world and engage in dialogue to explore the many diverse perspectives portrayed by the films presented.

The Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center promotes and enhances Jewish culture, heritage, and values through educational, spiritual, social, wellness and recreational programs for individuals of all ages. With a preschool, summer camp, family activities, athletics, cultural arts, adult enrichment, and special needs programming, as well as a Resale Boutique, the Levis JCC offers something for everyone.

