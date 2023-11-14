Jaguars’ Zay Jones arrested on domestic battery charge, records show

Source: foxnews.com

Jones is in his 2nd season with Jacksonville

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested on Monday on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, according to online records.

Jones was listed in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office jail records under his real name, Isaiah Avery Jones. The record showed his arrest was for domestic battery causing bodily harm. He was set to make his first appearance before a judge on Tuesday.

“We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information,” the Jaguars said in a statement. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

A first-degree misdemeanor in Florida is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and up to $1,000. If convicted, he could also face court costs, restitution, probation, treatment and/or community service…

