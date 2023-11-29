Innovative Physical Therapy Pioneer Raquel Costa Rangel Unveils Revolutionary LCPR Protocol At Tri-County Book Launch

by Pedro Heizer

In a momentous event that marked the intersection of expertise, innovation, and compassion, Raquel Costa Rangel, a Brazilian physical therapist, launched her groundbreaking book, “LCPR – Life Changing Pain Relief Protocol – The Innovating and Revolutionary Physical Therapy Protocol for Jaw Pain and Headaches,” at Preferred Physical Therapy on November 21st, 2023.

The event brought together professionals from the physiotherapy field as well as doctors, dentists, healthcare professionals, and numerous guests. The opening of the book launch event for “LCPR – Life Changing Pain Relief Protocol” was conducted by Trevor Meyerowitz, CEO of Preferred Physical Therapy and an advocate for TMJ health.

During the event, Raquel conducted a live demonstration showcasing her approach to treating patients with TMJ disorders.

She briefly assessed an audience member who reported experiencing a TMJ issue. The audience observed the deviation of the volunteer’s jaw to the right side and witnessed Raquel performing her manual stretch on the inner mouth muscles. After addressing the individual’s concerns, Raquel revealed the new position of the jaw, now significantly better aligned than before. The audience was astonished by the transformation, marking the highlight of Raquel’s presentation during the book signing. The LCPR protocol promises pain relief and hope for those grappling with TMJ disorders and tensional headaches.

Raquel’s journey to this pivotal point has been nothing short of remarkable. Hailing from Brasília, Brazil’s capital, she crafted her skills and knowledge through an impressive academic and professional journey in Minas Gerais. With a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy in 1999, two subsequent graduate degrees specializing in Trauma – Orthopedics in 2001, and a research master’s degree in physical therapy in 2004, Raquel demonstrated an unwavering dedication to her field.

Her commitment did not go unnoticed, as S. P. Resende, one of her early mentors, fondly recalled Raquel’s outstanding qualities during her formative years. “She caught my attention for being outstanding and proactive in all activities,” he remarked. Raquel’s journey continued as she became a professor and worked at a clinic for almost 12 years, showcasing competence, leadership, and a high level of commitment.

Raquel’s thirst for knowledge and commitment to scientific projects led her to become a professor of Anatomy, Kinesiology, and Physiology at four different universities in Minas Gerais. Twelve years ago, she relocated to Florida, demonstrating her relentless pursuit of excellence and determination to provide the best care to American citizens, despite arriving with limited English proficiency.

Her journey in the United States involved overcoming language barriers through the completion of a second master’s degree in Biblical Studies, achieving fluency in English, and ultimately obtaining licensure as a physical therapist in Florida.

Now firmly established as a leading expert in the Tri-County region, Raquel specializes in the treatment of temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders and tensional headaches. Her latest offering, the “Life Changing Pain Relief” Protocol, launched on November 22nd, is a culmination of 23 years of hands-on experience, utilizing muscle chains, manual therapies, and an intricate understanding of human anatomy and kinesiology.

Patient testimonials attest to the transformative impact of Raquel’s method. V.Y., a grateful patient, shared, “After 32 years of my TMJ getting progressively worse, and the last 3 months of terrible headaches, I found relief. Now my posture is better, my jaw no longer hurts, and my bite is actually being corrected! I am very grateful for Raquel!”

Local professionals also recognize the effectiveness of Raquel’s approach. Dr. D.G. B., a dentist, described Raquel as a “miracle worker” and expressed that her method has been the most effective solution in treating TMJ disorders.

The much-anticipated “Life Changing Pain Relief- LCPR” Protocol for jaw and headaches is now available as an e-book on Amazon, Hotmart, with additional information accessible on MyPhysioCoach.com and @myphysiocoach.usa on Instagram. As Raquel Costa Rangel continues to make waves in the field of physical therapy, her pioneering approach promises relief and transformation for those seeking relief from TMJ disorders and tensional headaches in the Tri-County region and worldwide.

Share this:

Tweet

Reddit

