How Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Returns the MonsterVerse to Its Roots

BY BEN ROSENSTOCK

We all know that the human characters are almost always the least interesting part of any Godzilla flick—so in some ways, it’s a bold move to make an entire TV series about them. That’s essentially what Apple TV+’s new series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is: 10 episodes focused on the people present for the revelation that gargantuan monsters lived within the earth.

That means following groups of characters in two different timelines. In 2015, a year after the San Francisco Godzilla attack depicted in the 2014 reboot, Cate (Anna Sawai) and her newly discovered half-brother Kentaro (Ren Watabe) investigate their late father’s connections to Monarch, the mysterious organization tasked with researching the so-called “Titans” for over 50 years. They enlist the help of Kentaro’s ex May (Kiersey Clemons) and Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell), a man who once worked with their grandfather during his own Monarch days.

We also see Lee’s history play out in the 1950s timeline, with Wyatt Russell stepping into the role. In that timeline, Lee serves as an intermediary between the U.S. Army and his scientist friends at Monarch, Keiko (Mari Yamamoto) and Bill Randa (Anders Holm). (If you’ve seen 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, set in 1973, you’ve met an older version of Bill, played by John Goodman.)…

