Fort Lauderdale awarded USL Super League club

The USL Super League, a women’s league that will launch play in August 2024, this week announced the awarding of a new Super League franchise to Fort Lauderdale.

Super League Fort Lauderdale is founded by Tommy Smith. The club has plans for a modernized stadium and on-site training facilities in partnership with Nova Southeastern University, at the former practice facility of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. More details will be announced in the coming months.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the first professional women’s soccer team in South Florida, marking a historic milestone for our community,” Super League Fort Lauderdale owner, Tommy Smith said. “Our mission is to deliver the highest standard of play by recruiting world class global talent while also empowering young women in South Florida. Super League Fort Lauderdale aims to create a direct pathway to Division 1 professional soccer, offering local players the opportunity to shine on the national stage and providing a platform for growth beyond the game.”

“South Florida is ready for professional women’s soccer,” USL Super League President Amanda Vandervort said. “Fort Lauderdale is a great addition to an already strong contingent of Super League markets, and we’re looking forward to kicking off next fall.”

Set to kick off in August 2024, the USL Super League intends to launch as a US Soccer-sanctioned first division league, reflecting its commitment to the highest standards in American soccer and a collective vision to be a global leader in women’s soccer on and off the field.

Fort Lauderdale will join the previously announced markets for the inaugural Super League season: Charlotte, Dallas/Fort Worth, Lexington, Phoenix, Spokane, Tampa Bay, Tucson, and Washington, D.C. Also announced in May were Chattanooga, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Madison and Oakland – all of which will compete in subsequent seasons pending completion of stadium projects.

Super League Fort Lauderdale will now begin the branding process to identify a brand that the community can rally around. The club plans to unveil its official name, colors and crest in the coming months.

