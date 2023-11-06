Feeding South Florida® to Host Cooking Classes this Winter

Participants Will Learn How to Prepare Pumpkin Pie, Beef (Beet) Wellington and Homemade Pasta

Boynton Beach, FL – This winter Feeding South Florida® – the leading hunger-relief organization in South Florida – is hosting a series of cooking classes in its one-of-a-kind Community Kitchen at its Palm Beach County warehouse in Boynton Beach. During each class, participants will have the opportunity to gain hands-on culinary experience with Feeding South Florida’s Director of Culinary Services Susan Taves. Prior culinary experience is not required.

A portion of the proceeds support Feeding South Florida’s mission to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger and poverty advocacy efforts and transforming lives through innovative programming and education.

Feeding South Florida’s upcoming cooking classes include:

Pie Baking 101 | Wednesday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

The community is invited to bake a flakey, delicious pumpkin pie ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. From making the dough, to the creamy pumpkin filling, to assembling and final presentation – this class will teach all the tips participants need to ensure a perfect pie crust for a big Thanksgiving finale.

Cost: $60 per person / 18+ years of age

Beef (Beet) Wellington | Tuesday, Dec. 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Join Feeding South Florida for a fun evening of holiday fare. Participants will learn how to prepare homemade cranberry feta dip with pistachios for an appetizer then will make a beef wellington (or beet wellington for non-meat eaters).

Cost: $60 per person / 18+ years of age

Homemade Pasta | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

To start the New Year off right, participants will learn how to prepare homemade pasta from scratch. They’ll make pasta dough, then roll and cut their own fettuccine noodles and pair it with a homemade pistachio pesto.

Cost: $60 per person / 18+ years of age

In 2020, Feeding South Florida unveiled its state-of-the-art, 5,000-square-foot community kitchen. Although the kitchen is located in Palm Beach County, it provides 85,000 meals to people in the four counties that Feeding South Florida serves (Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties). The multi-purpose community kitchen serves as a meal production site, culinary training program, social enterprise catering, incubator space for graduates of the program, and healthy cooking classes. The kitchen advances Feeding South Florida’s mission of ending hunger in South Florida by serving up to 20,200 meals per day for children’s after-school and summer programs, meals for older adults and medically tailored meals. The kitchen also provides critical meals during disaster response.

Where:

The Feeding South Florida Community Kitchen

Palm Beach County Warehouse

4925 Park Ridge Blvd

Boynton Beach, FL 33426

How:

To register, please visit:feedingsouthflorida.org/events/

About the Instructor:

Susan Taves is the Director of Culinary Services for Feeding South Florida®. Chef Taves owned a boutique catering company for many years before moving to ISS at Google in Austin, Texas, for almost four years, as an executive chef. She has a wide breadth of experience including fine dining, event catering, prepared meal delivery, cookbook editing, teaching and designing culinary curricula. Chef Taves has consulted for Sandals Resorts, and she worked closely with a doctor providing meals that adhered to strict dietary constraints. Chef Taves also taught in several culinary programs, both accredited and continuing education. Trained in both savory and pastry she also holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature and a Master of Science degree in Hospitality Management, with a focus on food waste solutions. Her position as Director of Culinary for Feeding South Florida is a culmination of her industry experience.

Feeding South Florida is a member of the Feeding America network and is the leading hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. Providing support for 25 percent of the state’s food insecure population, its mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger, and poverty advocacy efforts, and transforming lives through innovative programming and education. Feeding South Florida served more than *1.17 million individuals through direct-service programs and a local network of more than 350 nonprofit and community partners. Visit www.feedingsouthflorida.org or call 954-518-1818.