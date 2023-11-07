Evan Ellingson, former child star in ‘CSI: Miami’ and ‘My Sister’s Keeper,’ dies at 35

Source: nbcnews.com

Evan Ellingson, a child star who appeared in high-profile film and TV projects including “My Sister’s Keeper” and “CSI: Miami,” has died, officials confirmed. He was 35.

He was found dead in the bedroom of a home in Fontana, California, on Sunday, according to the San Bernardino County coroner. The manner of death is pending.

A representative for Ellingson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ellingson’s father, Michael Ellingson, told TMZ that his son was found at a sober-living home. He said that his son struggled with drugs in the past but that he had been doing better in recent times.

Ellingson first appeared on TV screens in 2001 on the soap opera “General Hospital” and then had a recurring role on the Fox sitcom “Titus” from 2001 to 2002.

