Eagles 37, Bills 34 in OT | Final score, game highlights + stats to know

Source: buffalobills.com

The Buffalo Bills lost 37-34 to the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime at Lincoln Financial Field in a game that saw no shortage of touchdowns and dramatics.

After giving up a 10-point halftime lead, Josh Allen and the Bills took over with a little over seven minutes remaining in the game. As they effectively worked the clock down under two minutes, Allen found Gabe Davis in the end zone on a quick slant to retake the lead.

After being stopped on third-and-17 from their own 41-yard line, the Eagles tied the game with a 59-yard field goal from Jake Elliott to force overtime.

The Bills won the toss and started the overtime period with the ball. Facing third-and-9, Allen found Gabe Davis for a 13-yard pickup and a first down. Just two plays later, once again facing third-and-9, Allen scrambled for a 15-yard gain to keep the Bills’ hopes of winning alive.

Tyler Bass hit a 40-yard field goal to give the Bills a 34-30.

Eight plays later, Jalen Hurts ran it in for the walk-off touchdown.

Allen finished with two touchdowns on the ground and one passing touchdown to go with 339 passing yards, 81 rushing yards and an interception.

