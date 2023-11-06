Doing Business Ethically Tips Get More Popular By The Minute

By Marci Shatzman

No wonder Pastor Bill Mitchell’s sage advice on how to conduct business relationships is sold out for the next four months with an ecumenical following.

CityLead Boca’s November gathering was so packed, attendees were asked to raise their hand if there were any empty seats at their table in Boca Raton Community Church Church.

Leading with Understanding’s session topic shared ways to communicate clearly, how to relay negative feedback, build trust and make decisions.

Holding up several size footballs and a soccer ball, Mitchell made the point that other cultures have different names for the game. When it comes to communicating, “we think people understand since they shake their head yes, but they’re hearing totally different things.”

Here’s a few of Mitchell’s other points:

· Is negative feedback evaluated and shared frankly, and honestly or indirectly? Is criticism only shared in private “if at all?” or in front of a group?

· How do leaders lead? Does the boss have to be the “smartest person in the room” or is “the best boss a facilitator among equals?”

· Is trust based on “what you do or who you are?”

· How do you argue in your office? Are you confrontational or do you avoid conflicts?

Mitchell asked everyone to raise their hand to express their personal style, based on their self-evaluation. That got people thinking.

His final subject was “deciding”: By consensus or top-down. “Figure out how you’re going to make decisions, so people feel embraced by your decisions,” he said. “When does a leader need to lead? Some things don’t require consensus.”

“If you want a good team,” he concluded, “you have to know your people and know yourself first.”