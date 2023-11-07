Chargers snap Jets’ three-game win streak on Monday night

Source: espn.com

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Los Angeles Chargers improved to .500 on Monday night, topping the New York Jets 27-6 at MetLife Stadium. The Jets had their three-game winning streak snapped, as they were held without a touchdown.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers beat up on a bad Chicago Bears team 30-13 last week in their biggest win of the season. On Monday night, the Chargers faced a Jets squad boasting one of the best defenses in the league and wins over Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts.

The Chargers won their second straight game thanks to an explosive first quarter, during which they went up by 14 points and exhibited dominant defensive line play that never let the Jets get close.

Eye-popping NextGen stat: Running back Austin Ekeler had three drops on Monday night, tied for the most in his career. Outside of the drops, Ekeler played a good game, scoring two touchdowns and finishing with 47 yards from scrimmage. But Ekeler led the team in receptions last season, and his catches often spark big plays, so the Chargers (4-4) will need Monday’s drops to be an anomaly.

Promising trend: Joey Bosa has 3.5 sacks over the past two outings. Bosa fractured his left big toe in the Chargers’ Week 3 win at the Minnesota Vikings, causing him to miss the following game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He hadn’t looked like the same player until the Chargers’ Week 8 victory over the Bears, against whom he had one sack. Bosa appeared better than ever on Monday, securing 2.5 sacks, the second most in his career.

