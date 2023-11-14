Broncos 24, Bills 22 | Final score, game highlights + stats to know

Source: buffalobills.com

Patrick Warren / Contributing Correspondent

The Buffalo Bills had four turnovers in their Monday Night Football loss to the Denver Broncos. After scoring a go-ahead touchdown to take a one point lead with less than 90 seconds in the game, a pass interference called against Taron Johnson set the Broncos up for a game-winning field goal to end the game up 24-22.

Broncos kicker Wil Lutz missed the initial attempt, but the Bills were flagged for having 12 players on defense and Lutz took advantage of the second opportunity.

The Bills fall to 5-5 on the season and slide to 10th in the AFC standings.

Josh Allen threw for 177 yards and a touchdown and added a score on the ground. The quarterback had three turnovers: a fumble and two interceptions.

James Cook, who fumbled twice but recovered one of them en route to a big gain to set up the Bills’ final touchdown, finished with 120 total yards.

The Bills offense struggled to get going in the first half, facing a 15-8 deficit at halftime after three first-half turnovers killed any momentum from positive plays…

