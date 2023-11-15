Breaking Down the Debut Episodes of A Murder at the End of the World

Source: time.com

BY MEGAN MCCLUSKEY

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the first two episodes of A Murder at the End of the World.

If you were a fan of Netflix’s The OA, you’re familiar with creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij’s ability to weave a twisting, turning mystery that keeps viewers guessing throughout. Sadly, due to the streamer canceling the show after its second season, Marling and Batmanglij never got to finish their cult sci-fi hit, leaving audiences guessing about a cliffhanger ending.

With their new show, FX’s A Murder at the End of the World, the duo takes no such risks. The seven-episode limited series, the first two installments of which debuted Nov. 14 on Hulu, is a tight whodunnit that answers the questions introduced in its premiere by the time the finale comes to a close.

The murder mystery centers on Darby Hart (Emma Corrin), a 24-year-old hacker sleuth referred to as “Gen Z Sherlock Holmes” who is invited to attend a reclusive billionaire’s secret retreat after publishing a true-crime memoir chronicling how she and her then-boyfriend Bill Farrah (Harris Dickinson) solved a string of serial murders as teenagers. The summit, held at a remote and futuristic Icelandic hotel, is hosted by tech mogul Andy Ronson (Clive Owen) and his wife, Lee Andersen (Marling), a famed hacker who has disappeared from the public eye in recent years.

Read more at: https://time.com/6334838/a-murder-at-the-end-of-the-world-premiere-explained/

Share this:

Tweet

Reddit

