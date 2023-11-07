Brain Bowl Does A Movie, Holiday Shopping And Alzheimer Awareness

By Marci Shatzman

Tables with info and merchandise were set up outside and in the lobby at the Movies of Delray on Sunday “to help our community with Alzheimer’s and dementia.”

Attorney and Brain Bowl founder and CEO Pamela Higer-Polani brought together supporters to holiday shop and watch the latest Taylor Swift tour flick.

Taylor wasn’t there of course, but Boca philanthropist and Facebook maven Arlene Herson got a round of applause and a goody bag for bringing a package of adult diapers, as attendees were urged to do.

Fellow philanthropists and recent FAU benefactors Marilyn and Jay Weinberg were among a throng of Brain Bowl supporters who came out to mingle and peruse tables full of necklaces, jewelry and hats with bling.

Party planner Lady Ashley set up a photo op with balloons by the theaters. Arnie Steinberg provided vocals and music. High school students sported purple pom-poms and Brain Bowl hats to usher, and earned community service points for their presence.

But there was a more serious side to the event.

The Alzheimer Association had a table reminding people the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is this Sunday Nov. 12, gates open 8 a.m., ceremony 8:30 a.m., 5K walk with one-mile options 9 a.m. in South County Regional Park’s Sunset Cove Amphitheater in western Boca. The park is on Glades Road west of U.S. 441. To register, go to alz.org/BocaRatonWalk.

Brain Bowl event attendees were also asked to buy a blue ribbon or socks to support Israel, which many did.

And Debra Herrmann, formerly with the American Committee Weizmann Institute of Science, is now representing Jerusalem’s Herzog Medical Center needs. “So many New York donors live here, we wanted to start something in Florida and statewide,” she said about the American Friends of Herzog hospital.