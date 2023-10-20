Veronica Beard and Frame Will Kick Off Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County’s Third Annual Walk the Walk

Palm Beach, FL – The Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County will hold a kickoff for the Third Annual Walk the Walk at Veronica Beard in conjunction with Frame on Thursday, November 16 at 5:30 p.m. at 340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach. Co-Chairs are Sharyn Frankel, Barbara Stoller Wittenstein, Linda Schaps and Beth Schlager. Guests will enjoy appetizers and champagne, with a percentage of purchases going to the Foundation. The evening will include a complimentary raffle with several items.

The organization’s third Annual Walk the Walk as part of the Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon Weekend is taking place on Saturday, December 9th at 10 a.m. at Post Park, 104 Datura Street in West Palm Beach. The walk will take place on Flagler Drive, along the waterfront. Funds raised through the event will support specific programs at more than 30 local children’s non-profit organizations.

The festive atmosphere at Walk the Walk will feature activities for the entire family. The event will feature food stations and children’s entertainment including balloon animals, face painting, stilt walkers, photo booths, and more. General participant tickets are $50 for adults and free for children. Participants and children will receive a walk t-shirt, walk finisher medal, entertainment, food and drinks. VIP tickets are $150 and include valet parking, access to the VIP lounge, a walk t-shirt, walk finisher medal, entertainment, food and drinks. Parking opens at 8:00 a.m. Registration, check-in, and food and activities begin at 9:00 a.m., announcements begin at 9:45 a.m., and the walk begins at 10:00 a.m. Interested parties can register at https://childrensfoundationpbc.org/2023-walk-the-walk/.

Sponsors include Sharyn & Stuart Frankel, Barbara & Myles Wittenstein, Hilary & Richard Cooper, Shirley & Jack Silver, Ina & Murray Pitt, Barbara & Richard Lane, Barbara & Andrew Murstein, Randi & Lonny Henry, Hotwire Communications, Stephanie Bacharach, Natalie Olstein, Susie Zeff, Tanya Pergament

“We are delighted that Veronica Beard and Frame are holding the kickoff again this year to raise money for Palm Beach County’s children,” Sharyn Frankel said. “There are so many underserved kids in the area that need our help.”

For more information, visit childrensfoundationpbc.org, call 561-488-6980 or email foundation@childrensfoundationpbc.org.