Unleashing the Lakers’ Secret Weapon: Darvin Ham Advocates for Anthony Davis to Launch Six 3-Pointers per Game

When Darvin Ham speaks, basketball aficionados pay attention. The assistant coach of the Los Angeles Lakers has just unveiled an audacious plan that could potentially reshape the future of the Lakers’ offense. His bold proposal? Encouraging Anthony Davis, one of the most versatile big men in the league, to launch six three-pointers per game.

Anthony Davis, known for his dominant presence in the paint, shot-blocking prowess, and ability to score from mid-range, is no stranger to expanding his skill set. However, Darvin Ham’s vision could take Davis’s game to a whole new level and, in turn, elevate the Lakers to even greater heights.

Ham’s plan isn’t just about encouraging Davis to become a perimeter threat. It’s a strategic move that could open up new dimensions for the Lakers’ offense, creating space for their dynamic backcourt and offering a counterbalance to their opponents’ defenses. With Davis’s agility, basketball IQ, and growing three-point range, this transformation could make the Lakers an even more formidable force in the league.

It’s not every day that a coach dares to reimagine a player’s role so drastically, but in Darvin Ham’s eyes, this is a calculated risk worth taking. If the Lakers embrace this new approach and Anthony Davis adapts to this shooting regimen, it could be the catalyst that propels the Lakers to championship glory once more.

So, keep an eye on the Lakers, as they embark on this bold experiment to harness the full potential of one of the NBA’s most remarkable talents. Darvin Ham’s vision could reshape the Lakers’ offense and send shockwaves through the league, and Anthony Davis’s journey beyond the arc might just be the key to it all.