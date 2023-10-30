Two Boca Raton Benefactors Saluted At Timbertech Pro Golf Prelude

By Marci Shatzman

Boca’s leading philanthropist Christine E. Lynn and breast cancer mega fundraiser and pro golfer turned NBC commentator Morgan Pressel were honored in a lead-up to the PGA’s TimberTech Championship pro golf tournament this weekend in Boca Raton.

The televised playoffs opened Monday with the women’s followed by the men’s pro-ams, as 54 professional golfers compete on the redesigned Old Course at Broken Sound Friday Nov. 3 through Sunday Nov. 5. Spectators can follow their favorite pro golfer, including Boca Raton’s own Hall of Famer Bernhard Langer, and party at several events at the venue. Tickets and parking information at: https://www.timbertechchampionship.com/spectators/tickets2023 ESPN West Palm has sponsored kids ages 17 and younger admitted free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Women’s pro-am chairwoman Terry Fedele welcomed 14 foursomes to the 13th Annual Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health and Wellness Day presented by ADT in the dinner Sunday at Broken Sound Club. The foursomes learned which pro golfers would join them for their round on Monday.

But the focus was on, as Fedele noted, “two special ladies.”

An emotional Pressel said this is the 20th anniversary of her mother’s passing from breast cancer when Morgan was 15 and raised by her grandparents. She just lost her grandfather and her foundation co-founder in July, she said.

Since then, the Morgan Pressel Foundation, backed by other residents in St. Andrews Country Club in west Boca where she grew up and stayed, has raised more than $11 million for early breast cancer detection, genetics, research and treatment through the Christine E. Lynn Health & Wellness Institute and other cancer services at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. The hospital foundation is TimberTech’s nonprofit partner for tournament proceeds.

The mobile Mammovan in her mother Kathryn Krickstein’s name has been so successful serving an underserved population with mammograms, she is “putting another one on the street.”

“The biggest part is keeping the funds here in Florida,” she said, adding the mammovan has been “our pride and joy.”

Fedele praised Christine E. Lynn’s awards and accomplishments as chair of the hospital board and positions at Lynn University and Florida Atlantic University Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing. Lynn “turned her vision into a mission,” Fedele said, praising her “life of service.”

“I’m a retired nurse,” and her philanthropy “will always be in my heart,” Lynn said.

The dinner included shopping at table displays by women-owned boutiques, among them Protect My Shoes Stylish Shoe Stuffers and Shoe Care, and Sakal Palm Beach hand-painted handbags.