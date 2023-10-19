TimberTech Pro Golf Women’s Pro-Am Still Open

Q&A with chairwoman Terry Fedele

By Marci Shatzman

Q: You’ll be the first TimberTech Championship golfers to play the newly designed Old Course at Broken Sound when the women’s pro-am opens the PGA’s golf tournament in Boca Monday, Oct. 30. It continues with the men’s pro-ams and pro golfers, including Boca’s own Hall of Famer Bernhard Langer playing the new course Nov. 3 through 5. Why is this a big deal for women golfers, too?

A: We’re very excited to be the first TimberTech group to play the redesigned Old Course at Broken Sound, especially with PGA pros. Individual golfers and foursomes can still sign up to play with a PGA TOUR Champions professional in the 13th Annual Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health and Wellness Day presented by ADT. We have openings for golfers, brunch and dinner guests. (Here’s the link to register: https://www.timbertechchampionship.com/partnerships/pro-am

Q: You’re honoring philanthropist Christine E. Lynn and Boca’s own LPGA pro golfer and TV commentator Morgan Pressel at the draw (pairings) party the night before. Morgan’s also known for Boca Raton Regional Hospital’s Kathryn Krickstein Pressel Mammovan in her late mother’s name, and for raising more than $11 million for cancer research through her foundation. What made you decide to honor her too?

A: We wanted to honor Morgan for everything she has done in this community for women’s health. The hospital always gives her credit and honors her, but this is a community event and I felt it was natural to honor her here.

Q: Describe the pro-am, anything new this year, and if you have to be a seriously good golfer to play in the women’s pro-am.

A: We’re starting a new tradition. The first-place team will get green jackets. Morgan will moderate our first panel and run a clinic. We anticipate 80 golfers and a shotgun start. Each foursome will be paired with a PGA pro. After golf, we’ll have an awards ceremony with cocktails and appetizers. It’s fun with a lot of comradery and women coming together for women’s health. There’s also a registration for the dinner only.

Q: You’re on Boca’s Walk of Recognition for the very long list of your hands-on and philanthropic awards and efforts since you moved here in 2008 with your husband Jerry Fedele, now retired, when he became president and CEO of then Boca Raton Community Hospital. As a nurse, you still head the advisory board of FAU’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing, and Caring Hearts Auxiliary for FAU’s Louis and Anne Green Memory and Wellness Center. Their 17th annual Keep Memories Alive walk at Town Center Boca Raton mall is coming up at 9 a.m. Sunday Nov. 5. https://fauf.fau.edu/memories With everything else you do, what made you take on the women’s pro-am?

A: In 2015 Dick Schmidt wanted to revamp what was then a 9-hole, and we turned it into an 18-hole scramble. We raised it to the same level of play as the men’s. The last thing we added was a dinner last year. Morgan knows the funds go directly to Boca Regional for women’s health.

For TimberTech Championship tickets and general information, go to https://www.timbertechchampionship.com/