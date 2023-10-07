West Palm Beach, FL – Today, Rep. Lois Frankel (FL-22) will host a press conference to announce a $1 million grant for the School District of Palm Beach County to prevent and reduce violence and improve school climate. The funding will be used to train school personnel to teach students acceptable means of managing conflict, interventions to improve students’ relationships, and will ensure that the most vulnerable students have at least one trusted adult they can turn to at their school for support.

Rep. Frankel will be joined by:

Keith Oswald, Chief of Equity and Wellness, School District of Palm Beach County.

Marcia Andrews, School Board of Palm Beach County Member.

This program, known as the Check-In/Check-Out (CICO) program, will be implemented in 174 schools and will establish one-on-one meetings for vulnerable students with a caring adult mentor at their school at least once per week. Students will learn to self-monitor, internalize successes, and develop self-esteem.

Friday, October 6th

11:00 AM Rep. Frankel Announces $1 Million Grant to Prevent Violence, Improve School Climate in Palm Beach County Schools

Dreyfoos School of the Arts (Outside)

501 S Sapodilla Ave

West Palm Beach, FL 33401