On September 27, 2023, the PBSO Traffic Division hosted an Operation Hot Wheels event to combat Car Club intersection takeovers and aggressive drivers. After further investigation, Sebastien Beadoin and Jordan Sparler were identified as conducting burnouts at the Lake Worth Plaza.

On September 30, 2023, the PBSO Traffic Division hosted an Operation Hot Wheels event to combat Car Club intersection takeovers and aggressive drivers. During this event, Ricky Walden and Zavonte Hammond were found drifting and conducting burnouts in the 1700 block of Meathe Drive. Both Walden and Hammond were arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail to face the charges.

On October 3, 2023, both Beadoin and Sparler were arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail to face the charges.