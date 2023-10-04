OCEANS 234 Celebrates 20 Years in Deerfield Beach

This October

Receive a commemorative Anniversary Glass October 12th – 31st

Roll Back Pricing on Cocktails and All-Day Happy Hour on Thursdays

Deerfield Beach, FL — Award-winning restaurant Oceans 234 is set to commemorate its 20th anniversary this October. Serving as a central gathering place for the Deerfield Beach neighborhood for over two decades, Oceans 234 has been the site of countless special moments, from first dates and birthdays to engagements and weddings.

During the “Cheers to 20 Years” celebration, from October 12th – 31st, guests visiting the restaurant are encouraged to share their favorite Oceans 234 moments using place cards provided at each table. Several submissions will be selected to win gift cards and their stories will be shared on the restaurant’s social media platforms. All guests who purchase a signature cocktail during this period will receive an exclusive anniversary glass as a token of appreciation. Additionally, on Thursdays, Oceans 234 will roll back pricing by offering $12 signature cocktails and happy hour all day throughout the entire restaurant.

Guided by sole proprietor and philanthropist Danielle Rosse, who has operated Oceans 234 since its inception and acquired the establishment in 2012, the property underwent a $2 million renovation, transforming it into the gem it is today. As one of the few South Florida restaurants that sits directly on the beachfront, Oceans 234 boasts an open layout that offers sweeping vistas of the Atlantic Ocean coastline and the pier. The venue also provides multiple areas for private dining, facilitating countless fundraisers and charitable events for Best Foot Forward, the George Snow Scholarship Fund, Habitat for Humanity and more in this tight-knit community.

“For our anniversary, we are giving back to the locals that have stood by us,” stated Danielle Rosse, the visionary behind Oceans 234. “In 2023 alone, our charitable efforts have surged, with donations exceeding $70,000 to support local organizations. Reaching this remarkable 20-year milestone underscores the unwavering support of our incredible clientele, and we want to express our heartfelt appreciation to them.”

About Oceans 234: As one of the few South Florida restaurants that sits directly on the beachfront, Oceans 234 has served as a central gathering place for the Deerfield Beach community for over two decades. The restaurant is renowned for Executive Chef Nicole Fey’s inventive interpretations of classic seafood favorites, including lobster mac and cheese, Baja fish tacos and Thai pesto mahi along with sushi and raw bar selections, as well as pasta and land-based proteins. Complementing the exceptional culinary offerings is a wine list that has received the prestigious Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for five years, and an array of signature craft cocktails.