Taylor Schneider and Hanley board member James Schneider

To Be Held October 22

West Palm Beach, FL – Hanley Foundation’s 28th Annual Family Picnic, a fundraiser to benefit substance misuse prevention programming in schools throughout Florida, will be held on Sunday, October 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Pavilion, 101 S. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach.

Longtime supporters of the Family Picnic and Hanley Foundation’s mission, Taylor Schneider and Hanley board member James Schneider are chairing the event. This year’s picnic is fall festival themed, and features lunch, entertainment, a silent auction, and kids’ activities including a petting zoo, ice cream bar, and more. Tickets are $50 for children ages 4-17, and $250 per person for adults. Children three and under are free.

“As parents, Taylor and I are fierce advocates of Hanley Foundation’s mission to empower young people to make healthy choices, foster their self-esteem, and prevent them from drinking or taking drugs,” said James Schneider. “This event helps support the programs that enable Hanley to reach even more students across Florida and equip them with essential learning tools to help prevent substance misuse.”

Over the past two decades, the mission of the Foundation’s Prevention Department has broadened to encompass programming across the age continuum, with particular focus on middle and high-school students. With this age group, programming is designed to extend the age of first use by utilizing the teenage need for self-discovery and validation — educating teens about the actual effects of drugs and alcohol and correcting misconceptions.

To date, the Hanley Foundation delivers programming across 32 of Florida’s 67 counties. In 2022, they provided over $7.15 million in prevention and education services throughout the state, impacting the lives of more than 75,000 students, parents, and caregivers.

For more information, visit HanleyFoundation.org, call 561-268-2355, or email events@hanleyfoundation.org.