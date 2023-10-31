Bruins rally for OT win against Panthers, point streak at 9

Source: NHL.com

ByJoe Pohoryles

NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON — Pavel Zacha scored at 3:36 of overtime for the Boston Bruins, who extended their season-opening point streak to nine games with a 3-2 win against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Monday.

Zacha, who also had an assist, scored with a wrist shot from down the right wing that beat Sergei Bobrovsky blocker side.

“I was looking if we were going 2-on-1, and kind of on the way there I was looking if there was going to be a chance to pass,” Zacha said. “But then the [defense] kind of went away, so I was just looking at where it was open in the far side, and I’m happy that I did it low blocker there.”

Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy scored, and Linus Ullmark made 35 saves for the Bruins (8-0-1), whose point streak is the longest in their history.

“They looked super fast, we looked super slow and we just wanted to simplify our game (after the first period),” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “Get to the forecheck, try and wear them down in their own end.”

Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart each had a goal and an assist, and Bobrovsky made 23 saves for Florida (4-3-1).

“We have good periods and bad periods, but obviously, it’s early in the season,” Barkov said. “But we want to establish that game, that we’re playing [an] even 60 minutes as hard as possible, not just 20 minutes or 40 minutes. I know [Boston is] a good team, they’re first place, so if you give them chances, they’re going to score.”

