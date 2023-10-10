Barb is back with Peaceful Minds

By Marci Shatzman

After a three-year absence accumulating a major following with their videos and podcasts, Barb Schmidt returned in person with her daughter for a celebrated in-person session for their Peaceful Mind, Peaceful Life Wellness series.

Books, including her best-seller “The Practice,” were on sale at the luncheon in Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club in Boca Raton. For newcomers to this ongoing self-help series courtesy of Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Baptist Health South Florida, the book’s subtitle explains it all: “Simple Tools for Managing Stress, Finding Inner Peace, and Uncovering Happiness.”

Barb and her daughter/motivational speaking associate Michelle Maros entitled this workshop “Living With Ease, Clarity & Balance.” Not surprisingly there were hugs, applause and a full house.

Barb recognized Boca Raton philanthropist Elaine Johnson Wold, i.e. the Wold Performing Arts Center at Lynn University, presenting her with a bouquet of flowers. “We’re together 10 years and she bought 1,000 copies of my book for Lynn University students,” Barb told the crowd.

Other than longtime supporters of all ages, the women there were mostly millennials, an introspective generation that helps build Barb’s ongoing following.

Here’s the link to their website, and some of their “takeaways,” advice at the luncheon: https://peacefulmindpeacefullife.org/

· Burnout drains our batteries. You can live your best fulfilled life by taking care of yourself.

· Rejection is redirection to something better.

· Research shows that 85% of what we worry about never happens.

· Be where your feet are in the present moment.

· You can’t lift 1,000 pounds at once, but you can lift one at a time.

· Chip away at negative and destructive thoughts to get to clarity…what we can do.

· Try something out of your comfort zone.

· Strive for progress, not perfection.

· Start new affirmations to be a loving friend to yourself.