Three Siblings Overcome Addiction Through Hanley Foundation’s Lifesaver Scholarship Program

L-R: Cody, Will, Brittany

West Palm Beach, FL — “If it wasn’t for Hanley Foundation, we’d probably be dead.” A South Florida family attributes their collective recovery to a lifesaving program funded by Hanley Foundation, Florida’s largest provider of grant-funded prevention programs and recovery scholarships.

Alcohol and drugs consumed them. But, through the generosity of Hanley Foundation’s Lifesaver Scholarship program, help was just a phone call away. Today, three siblings, Will (38 years), Brittany (36 years), and Cody (33 years), all live a life of hope and healing after overcoming the disease of addiction. For them, the needs-based scholarship program, which is for people who cannot afford treatment, allowed them to access quality care, improving their well-being while giving them the tools to pursue long-term recovery.

The siblings grew up in Hazelhurst, a small town in southern Georgia with a population of just 4,000. In the rural environment, without much to do or look forward to, the siblings turned to drugs. Sadly, their substance use was heightened by the death of their parents, who they lost in 2018 and 2020.

Their experience with the Hanley Foundation began with Brittany. “My journey started in October 2020,” she said. “I was in my fourth detox for that year.” The first three times, she inevitably returned home to the toxic environment that controlled her life.

But the fourth time was different. Brittany met a woman in detox who was headed to South Florida to continue her treatment. Brittany desperately wanted the same opportunity but had difficulty finding a treatment center that would accept her. “There was this lady at the rehab – I don’t remember who she was – maybe my guardian angel?” She gave Brittany the phone number for a man named Turner Benoit at Hanley Foundation.

“Where we’re from, people don’t just give you a scholarship for rehab,” she said. Brittany called Benoit, Hanley Foundation’s Chief Philanthropy Officer, and after hearing her story, he agreed to give her a scholarship for treatment.

Brittany traveled to South Florida to begin her treatment, and after completing 30 days in rehabilitation, she moved to a sober living house. The treatment program, and her own perseverance, helped Brittany start her recovery journey. Unfortunately, her two brothers were still fighting their own battles with addiction.

Cody noticed how far his sister had come and reached out to ask for her help. Brittany contacted Hanley once more, and they helped her younger brother receive treatment.

After experiencing real recovery for the first time in their lives, Brittany and Cody desperately wanted to help their eldest brother, Will, get the life-changing treatment he needed too. “Brittany and Cody reached out to me, and somehow got me an airplane ticket to South Florida,” said Will. He was able to follow in his siblings’ footsteps with treatment and sober living, again with help from Hanley’s Lifesaver Scholarship Program.

Will relapsed once, but with support from his siblings, and the wisdom he gained from going through the treatment process, he was able to get back on his feet. Will looks at his setback as just a restart. “I’m at 11 ½ months sober, and I’m starting over. But, I know I can do this. I’m working for a great company, my boss is helping in my recovery, and I just got my driver’s license back and bought a car.”

Today, all three siblings are sober and working. Will and Cody proudly say they vote. Cody celebrated a year of recovery this past June. Brittany was able to regain custody of her daughter, buy a new car, and she continues to share her story and support others struggling with addiction. She is looking forward to celebrating three years of recovery in October.

Benoit credits Brittany’s resilience and fortitude for her family’s rebirth. “They just needed someone to believe in them,” he said. “Family bonds can sometimes be stronger than addiction. From here it’s up to them.”

In the last five years, Hanley Foundation has helped over 1,200 people get treatment through its Lifesaver Scholarship Program. If you or someone you know sincerely wants help but can’t afford treatment, call 561-268-2355.

