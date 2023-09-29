The Addison’s 2023 Wedding Showcase Planning is Underway!

Boca Raton, FL – The Addison’s Wedding Showcase is back! This highly anticipated and interactive event will be held at the Addison on #WeddingWednesday, October 11th at 5:30 PM. Guests can meet the best vendors in the business and check out the latest wedding trends while enjoys sips and bites. TICKETS ARE LIMITED and are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. (Non-refundable)

WHERE: the Addison, 2 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432

WHEN: #WeddingWednesday, October 11, 2023; 5:30 – 8:30 PM

TICKETS AND DETAILS: https://addisonweddings2023.eventbrite.com

ABOUT THE ADDISON:

The Addison is a Five Star Diamond Award-winning caterer, event venue and historic landmark located in Boca Raton, Florida. Built by famed architect Addison Mizner in 1925 as an example of his architectural vision for Boca, the Addison is now one of the most popular private event venues, specializing in weddings, celebrations, corporate functions, off-premise catering, and Glatt Kosher events. For more information, visit http://theaddison.com or call (561) 372-0568.