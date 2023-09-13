STEM student workshops to be held at PBSC Sept. 12 & 14

Two STEM student workshops will be held at Palm Beach State College for those interested in exploring careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math and learning about the resources available at PBSC from current PBSC students.

The workshops, which are free and open to the public, will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in SC 114 on the Palm Beach Gardens campus and at the same time Sept. 14 in CE 119 at the Lake Worth campus.

The workshops, hosted by the tresPATHS Project in partnership with the STEM Articulation and Transfer program, will be presented by PBSC students Kenley Ruiz and Yodenico “Nico” Vilceus.

Ruiz, a Student of the Year award recipient, is pursuing an Associate in Arts degree in Computer Science. He plans to transfer to Florida Atlantic University to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and work in software development.

Vilceus is pursuing an Associate in Arts degree in Mechanical Engineering and hopes to land an internship soon.

“This is a great opportunity for students to better understand the college experience and the opportunities in STEM from their fellow students and also learn how they can excel not only at PBSC but also in these sought-after fields,” said Program Grant Manager Kevin Moreau.

Those who cannot attend the workshops in person, can attend virtually via Zoom. Click here to register.

Also free and open to the public will be a STEM career panel from at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 in HT 103 on the Boca Raton campus. Members of the panel will be business owners and representatives from tropical shipping and FAU. Click here to register.