Seeking Volunteer Ushers for Palm Beach Dramaworks’ 2023-24 Season

West Palm Beach, FL – Are you a theatre lover? Would you enjoy supporting great theatre and seeing shows for free by providing an essential service? If so, consider becoming a volunteer usher for Palm Beach Dramaworks’ 2023-24 season.

“Our volunteer ushers are so vital in helping us deliver a first-class audience experience,” said House Manager Pierre Tannous. “They are our goodwill ambassadors, providing superior customer service and assisting us with ensuring public safety. We can’t thank them enough for all they do.”

Volunteers primarily serve as ushers for each of the company’s five productions. Occasionally, they are also asked to help at education programs and special events

All volunteers must complete an usher orientation onsite at PBD. Orientation will be offered twice on October 2; prospective volunteers can choose either the 10am or 6pm session. For those unable to attend on that date, individual scheduling accommodations may be arranged directly with Tannous.

To register, contact Tannous at ptannous@palmbeachdramaworks.org or visit

palmbeachdramaworks.org/work-with-us/volunteer for a link to an application.

Palm Beach Dramaworks is a professional, nonprofit theatre company founded in 2000 and located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach. Each season, the award-winning company produces five mainstage shows and offers a wide variety of programs for students at the theatre and in schools. Committed to fostering the future of theatre, PBD has become a hub for playwrights in Florida and around the country to nurture their work through initiatives including The Dramaworkshop and the New Plays Festival. PBD is a member of Theatre Communications Group, Florida Professional Theatres Association, the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County, and NNPN. www.palmbeachdramaworks.org