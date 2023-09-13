PBSC student Maria Rodriguez wins Kravet Design of Distinction competition

Palm Beach State College student Maria Rodriguez has won the Kravet Design of Distinction competition created through a partnership with PBSC’s Interior Design Department and Kravet, a leader in the trade home furnishings industry.

It allowed students in the Design Studio 2 spring course to research the Cascade Mountains community to create a home to be used as a family vacation home and part-time rental that included floor plans, window treatments, furniture and more as their final project.

“I am humbled and filled with gratitude to have been selected as the winner of the Kravet Design of Distinction Award,” said Rodriguez. “I couldn’t have done it without professors Nancy Albert and Zenaida Espinosa’s guidance. For that, I thank them both from the bottom of my heart. I am looking forward to this upcoming year of school of learning and growing in design.”

Twenty-nine students submitted designs. Of those, seven were selected by PBSC interior design faculty to submit to Kravet for the competition.

In addition to Rodriguez, students who were recognized by Kravet with Certificates of Achievement were: Jamie Bright, Tiffany Ford, Mikayla Himmelheber, Alandra Joseph, Elaine Landry and Britney Stein.

The first-time competition was created by Albert and Espinosa along with Kravet representative Christopher Zitelli and Karen Lerman.