Nominees Announced for Junior League of Boca Raton’s

36th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon

BOCA RATON, FL, (September 11, 2023) – The Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR) has named the 50 local women who have been nominated for the 36th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year. Nonprofits from throughout South Florida have nominated one of their top volunteers to be considered for Woman Volunteer of the Year. The award recipient will be named at the annual luncheon on Friday, November 10th at The Boca Raton.

The event starts off with a reception and silent auction and the luncheon will feature a dazzling runway fashion show hosted by The Boca Raton, the iconic resort and private club, and will feature a selection of its high-end retail shops such as Boca Chica, H2O, and Mr. Pink. All of the nominees will be honored during the event and the luncheon will conclude with the award recipient announcement.

The nominees for Woman Volunteer of the Year are:

Elaine Abrams, Jewish Association for Residential Care (JARC); Amy Adaniel, Alzheimer’s Association Southeast Florida Chapter; Amy Aronowitz, The Soup Kitchen of Boynton Beach; Judi Asselta, National Society of Arts & Letters – Florida East Coast Chapter; Ashley Bacon, Alzheimer’s Brain Bowl; Mara Benjamin, Israel Cancer Association USA; Katie Miller Busch, Habilitation Center for the Handicapped, Inc; Nancy Chanin, EJS Project; Kim Champion, Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton; ; Pamela Coffey, Lynn University Friends of the Conservatory of Music Board; Susan Diener, Spirit of Giving Network; Mary Donnell, Place of Hope at the Leighan and David Rinker Campus; Nicole Flier, Boca Raton Police Foundation; Marianne Forrest, CROS Ministries; ; Dre Garcia, The Diaper Bank Covering South Florida; Donna Glenn, United Way of Palm Beach County; Ellen Gorringe, Dress for Success Palm Beaches; JoAnne Greiser, Impact 100 Palm Beach County; Wendy Hasselman, Boca Ballet Theatre; Sharon Hill, Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County;; Bonnie Kaye, College of Arts and Letters at FAU; Janet Kranich, Holy Ground PBC; Zoe Lanham, Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum; Ellen Leibovitch, Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County; Kathryn Leonard, Wayside House, Inc; Cristina Lewis, Sweet Dream Makers, Inc; Rebecca Lourido, Junior League of the Palm Beaches; Fernanda Macedo, Women’s Executive Club of South Palm Beach County; Victoria Matthews, Junior League of Boca Raton; Tarra Pressey Moten, HomeSafe; Claudia Mineyi Nichols, Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative; Lynne Ogren, Boca Helping Hands; Betsy Owen, Rotary Club of Delray Beach; Isabel Parrado, American Association of Caregiving Youth, Inc; Pamela Polani, Florence Fuller Child Development Center; Vicki Pugh, Philanthropy Tank; Ana Maria Restrepo, Debbie Rand Memorial Service League, Inc; Jackie Reeves, YMCA of South Palm Beach County; Claudia Rodney, Eat Better Live Better; Kristen Ross-Majhess, In The Pines, Inc; Danielle Rosse, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County; Bonnie Schweiger, Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center; ; Lynn Travis Stender, Best Foot Forward Foundation; Missy Tschappat, Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center; Christine Turner, Junior Achievement of South Florida; Andrea Virgin, George Snow Scholarship Fund; Lee Williams, 211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast; and Aubrey McCutchen Zeigler, Unicorn Children’s Foundation.

The Sponsors for the Woman Volunteer of the Year are:

The Boca Raton, Boca Magazine , Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, Christine E, Lynn Women’s Health and Wellness Institute, Amy and Mike Kazma, Margaret L. Blume, Feinstein Dermatology and Plastic Surgery, James and Marta Batmasian Family Foundation, Joni and Al Goldberg, Harbor Financial Group at Morgan Stanley, Paradise Bank, Peggy Van Dorp, Sharon DiPietro, Pence Financial Group, Kathy and Paul Adkins, Robin Deyo, Rubin Obstgarten Family Foundation, Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center, SAKS Fifth Avenue, and Wanda Harrold.

Margaret L. Blume has been named honorary chair and Nancy Dockerty will serve as the event chair, as announced by JLBR president Meghan Shea.

“These remarkable nominees have made such an enormous difference in our community. We are thrilled to honor these truly deserving women who have uplifted and positively impacted so many lives,” Meghan Shea, President of the Junior League said.

The Women Volunteer of the Year award sponsors are The Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation and Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute. The Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation is hosting this year’s kickoff event at Christine E Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute. The media sponsor is Boca Raton Magazine.

The Woman Volunteer of the Year Committee members include Elizabeth Applewhite, Marisa Beck, Francesca Giraldo, Clarissa Gleichenhaus, Pattie Goldenberg, Anne Grigsby, Gina Gubana, Kelly Humke, Cheryl Marcus, Victoria Matthews, Marina McCleneghen, Kristen McElwee, Lise Orr, Tara Patton, Barbara Sageman, Caroline Smith, Nicole Snyder, Shanna St. John, Tracie Swanson, Haley Winstead, Daphney Hoover, Cristy Stewart- Harfman, Kim Sapashe, Jocelyn Mijares, Khris Kellerman, Hanna Bradley, Lois Ronan, Nancy Walsh, Robin Deyo, Cindy Krebsbach, and Lisa Mulhall.

The November 10th event will start at 10:30 a.m. at The Boca Raton, 501 E Camino Real, Boca Raton. Diamond General tickets are $200. Diamond tickets include general seating champagne provided upon arrival and lunch. Gold VIP tickets are $300. Enjoy upgraded seating near the runway with a Platinum Table at $4,000.

The luncheon includes a raffle with notable items donated by sponsors of the Woman Volunteer of the Year. Chandelier Table raffle tickets are available for $40. The raffle winner and their entire table will be moved to an elevated chandelier table and served a premium steak or lobster plated lunch, as well as receive a luxury swag bag.

Get the Bag raffle tickets are available for $100 each. Purchase a chance to win a Valentino Garavani Rockstud23 smooth calfskin shoulder bag in ivory with a retail value of $2,890 generously donated by Saks Fifth Avenue.

Tribute Program ads are available, as well as tables and sponsorships. Tickets are available at jlbr.org. For more information, email wvoy@jlbr.org, visit jlbr.org or call 561-620-2553.

The Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon celebrates outstanding women in the community nominated by nonprofit organizations throughout Palm Beach County and Northern Broward County for their dedication and expertise as volunteers, as well as the work they do to further the missions of the organizations they serve. Proceeds benefit the Junior League of Boca Raton.