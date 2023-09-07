Eddie V’s Debuts Prime Seafood and Signature V Lounge in Boca Raton

Eddie V’s, known for prime seafood, hand-carved steaks, and theatrical cocktails, is rolling out the red carpet in Boca Raton. The restaurant, opening September 28, offers guests a luxurious experience where fine dining meets a glamorous night out in a vibrant atmosphere complete with live music trios.

The Eddie V’s menu showcases seafood flown in daily from around the world, including highly prized selections sourced right off the boats, created with best-in-class ingredients. Dishes are artistically plated and feature an ever-changing array of seasonal seafood served only at its peak. The restaurant’s culinary style is classic American with a touch of modern Asian, with signature items including Chilean Sea Bass Steamed Hong Kong Style, Parmesan Sole and Crab Fried Rice. In addition, Eddie V’s serves critically acclaimed prime steaks, hand-carved daily by the in-house butcher.

The V Lounge offers a sophisticated backdrop for an alluring and energetic night out, with a stage for performances nightly by locally acclaimed musicians. Guests can indulge in the Cocktails With Attitude menu, featuring eye-catching signature cocktails, handcrafted and poured with a touch of theatre. The Smoked Old Fashioned is torched tableside on a wooden plank, and the smoke is captured in a glass, while the Hope Diamond changes color from deep blue to magenta. In addition, an expansive walk-through wine tower made entirely of glass houses the restaurant’s wine and champagne selection of more than 300 acclaimed labels.

Eddie V’s in Boca Raton will be located at 201 Plaza Real in Mizner Park. The new restaurant is 10,566 square feet, including four private dining rooms and an outdoor patio. The dining room is open seven days a week for dinner: Monday – Saturday from 5 – 10 p.m. and Sunday from 5 – 9 p.m. The V Lounge opens an hour early each day at 4 p.m. and serves Happy Hour Sunday through Thursday from 4 – 6:30 p.m. Live music trios perform nightly on Sunday from 6 – 9 p.m., Monday – Thursday from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6:30 – 10:30 p.m. Valet services are available. Reservations are recommended but not required.