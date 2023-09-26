Dyer Difference Award Cares for Children and Veterans

John Dyer and General Manager Jonathan Hardie present the Dyer Difference Award to Cynthia Ryan and Shannon Cox of the Veterans Council of Indian River County – Photo: Ilena Luts:

Indian River County, FL – Every year, more than 1,400 Indian River County veterans receive support and assistance through the Veterans Council of Indian River County. The organization’s mission is not just to support all Indian River County veterans and their families, but also to raise awareness of the particular needs of veterans in our community and to acknowledge their contributions to society. The Veterans Council assists local veterans through programs including transportation services to medical appointments at the VA in West Palm Beach, emergency basic living expenses, and completing basic home improvements the veterans might have been physically unable to complete. The Council also sends veterans to local schools to introduce students to explain how patriotism, honoring veterans, and respect for the American flag should be an integral part of American life. For the fourth year in a row, the Dyer Difference Award in Indian River County will help the Veterans Council with its Annual Clay Shoot event, which raises funds to accomplish its mission and assist more local veterans.

In St. Lucie County it’s about to rain, and the shower will be a welcome relief for expecting mothers and babies up to six months old. CareBag, a nonprofit organization created in 2017 to ensure that homeless individuals, including veterans and families, in crisis, have access to proper hygiene through mobile shower units. Expanding on the shower theme, the folks at CareBag are hosting a Community Baby Shower for 50 – 75 mothers-to-be and newborns in crisis situations, and along with the baby shower favors and cake, CareBag will provide resource guides from agencies that specialize in newborn and infant care to help answer questions and share wisdom and parenting tips and tricks. The Dyer Difference Award in St. Lucie County in September recognizes the work and dedication of CareBag with the September Dyer Difference Award.

The Dyer Difference Award is all about celebrating the beauty and kindness in our midst. For the Dyer family and the members of the Dyer staff, the award and the $6,000 in donations made monthly between the St. Lucie and Indian River Counties are all about helping to make a positive difference in the community. For the recipients, it’s an acknowledgement of their tireless efforts to do the same and a much-needed financial boost to help further their missions. If you’d like to nominate a non-profit organization for the Dyer Difference Award, please visit www.dyerdifference.org or find Dyer Difference on Facebook.