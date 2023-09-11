Calling All Foodies for Amazing Culinary Experiences in Kentucky

(StatePoint) If you’re vacationing in Kentucky, you’ll create wonderful memories as you wind your way from one side of the Bluegrass State to the other. The question now is, what are you going to eat?

Whether you love down-home cooking or palate-pushing adventures, Kentucky has what you’re looking for.

Load up on carbs after climbing and exploring the wilderness of Red River Gorge at Miguel’s Pizza in Slade. For three decades, Miguel Ventura and his family have been serving nature and climbing enthusiasts with a “choose your own adventure” approach to pizza making, where you’re only limited by your own imagination.

Heading west and in the mood for a snack and soda? Stop in Winchester and try one of Kentucky’s favorite beverages, Ale-8-One. A ginger and citrus-flavored soft drink developed in 1926 by Winchester’s own G.L. Wainscott, Ale-8-One has been refreshing Kentucky natives for generations. The company store is fully stocked and worth the trip.

Want something to go with that soda? Check out any one of 15 stops on the Beer Cheese Trail winding in and around Winchester. Those who really love the native delicacy can grab a digital beer cheese passport.

Don’t leave the Lexington area without visiting any one of the nine restaurants in the Holly Hill portfolio. Owned by Lexington native and nationally-renowned chef, Ouita Michel, each one offers a unique take on local farm-to-table cuisine. Enjoy an artisan hamburger at Windy Corner. Or, go on a culinary adventure in Michel’s flagship restaurant, Holly Hill Inn in Midway. There’s a restaurant that suits every taste.

Continue west down Interstate 64 to Louisville and find 610 Magnolia in Oldtown Louisville. Since 2003, Chef Edward Lee has built a name for himself and his city as a leader in boundary-pushing southern fusion cuisine that brings tastes from all over the globe. Now twenty years later with new executive chef Jeff Potter at the helm, they continue to change and improve their multi-course menu selections. The restaurant is elegant and contemporary, yet rustic, with seasonal access to an outdoor garden patio.

You can’t pass through Bourbon Country without stopping by Bardstown, the “Bourbon Capital of the World”. Whether you’re after a unique tasting experience, a fantastic meal, or both, area distilleries have you covered.

Independent and family owned since 1936, the Willett Distillery has the best of both worlds. With tours and tastings, and an onsite restaurant offering seasonal small plates and a full cocktail bar, it’s definitely a one-stop shop. History buffs should be sure to stop by Talbott Tavern, one of the oldest American bourbon bars. Since 1779, the tavern has been host to presidents, pioneers and outlaws. Now you can be a part of that history as you enjoy a cocktail and meal while taking in the old-world ambiance.

If you continue west, you’ll eventually find yourself in the charming river city of Paducah. Sitting at the confluence of the Ohio and Tennessee Rivers, Paducah offers a variety of culinary options, including Kirchhoff’s Bakery. This legendary establishment has been supplying the city with sweet and savory baked goods since 1873. With its downtown location, it’s the perfect place to grab a loaf of fresh baked bread or a massive fried green tomato BLT as you picnic on the riverbank and watch the barges steam past.

These experiences are just the tip of the culinary iceberg in the Bluegrass State. No matter where you find yourself, you’ll never be far from a great meal and an even better experience.