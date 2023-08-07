The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Invites Fun Loving Local History Buffs to Toasts, Tastes, & Trolleys

(Boca Raton, FL – August 1, 2023) The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today invited fun-loving local history buffs to the 9th Toasts, Tastes & Trolleys, the first since 2019. This unique and festive event will be held on Friday, September 22, starting at 6 pm.

This popular and delicious fundraiser will begin and end at the Waterstone Resort & Marina, 999 E. Camino Real in Boca Raton (33432). Guests will kick-off the evening with a Champagne reception before boarding a colorful trolley to start the sip-and-sup tour to a series of local eateries for dinner-by-the-bite taste sensations washed down with signature cocktails.

Among the local restaurants on the Toasts Tastes & Trolleys tour will be Cove Brewery, Privaira Hangar, American Social, Sushi by Bou, and The Boca Raton. Along the way, tasty historical tidbits will be shared making this informative and laugh-filled trolley ride a real hoot.

“Toasts, Tastes & Trolleys is a fun way to experience some of Boca Raton’s history and learn about the future of our beautiful city while visiting a few of our favorite local restaurants,” promises Mary Csar, executive director of the Boca Raton Historical Society.

Tickets are only $150 per person and can be purchased online at BocaHistory.org, or by calling 561.395.6766, ext. 100.

Sponsors for Toasts, Tastes & Trolleys 2023 include Waterstone Resort & Marina, Christine Lynn (E.M. Lynn Foundation), Fairman & Associates, Joni and Al Goldberg, Arlene Herson and Alina Residences, George Brown, Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), and Premier Estate Properties.

Currently on Exhibition at

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum

BLACK PEARLS:

The Story of Pearl City

Boca Raton’s Historic Black Community

Assembled by Boca Raton Historical Society Curator Sue Gillis, this exhibit showcases Pearl City, Boca Raton’s oldest neighborhood and its only historically black community, and features Black Pearls, portraits of Pearl City residents by artist Reginal Cunningham on loan from the Boca Raton Museum of Art. These portraits are supplemented by more photographs and memorabilia of Pearl City from the collections of the Boca Raton Historical Society, plus a portable display kiosk.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

