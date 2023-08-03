TBT’s 20th Signature Event | Live Performance T.I. & Denise Richards and Lisa Hochstein

Boca Raton, FL – Get ready to step back in time and relive the cherished memories of High School at TBT’s 20th Signature Event: Prom Night 2023. Join us at “The Boca Raton” for an unforgettable evening with a live performance by three-time award winning grammy artist T.I., hosted by Real Housewives of Miami’s own Lisa Hochstein, and Actress Denise Richards. This exclusive event will take place on Saturday, September 16th, starting at 8 PM, and is open to individuals aged 21 and above.

**Prom Night Highlights:**

– Dance the night away with an open bar and live entertainment featuring the extraordinary talents of the three-time Grammy award-winning artist, T.I.

– Enjoy a delectable 3-course meal and experience the lavish atmosphere of “The Boca Raton.”

– Be captivated by our celebrity hosts, Lisa Hochstein and Denise Richards, who will add their star power to the evening’s festivities.

– Dress to impress in stunning gowns and sharp suits, and truly immerse yourself in the full Prom experience.

– Arrive in style with your friends in a luxurious limousine, and make it a night to remember.

– Celebrate the essence of Prom with the crowning of the Prom King and Queen at the end of the night.

-Portion of proceeds benefiting local charities.

The magical evening will be all about nostalgia, but it doesn’t stop there. TBT is proud to announce that Prom Night 2023 will support the Boca Raton Regional Hospital: World and Family Medicine, a vital institution dedicated to enhancing healthcare services in our community.

**Best “Promposal” Competition:**

Leading up to the event, we invite all couples to participate in the Best “Promposal” competition. Embrace the spirit of creativity and love by going all out when asking your date to Prom. Film your unique and heartwarming promposal and submit it via Instagram, using the hashtag #TBTpromposal2023, for a chance to win the Grand Prize!

**Giving Back:**

TBT is committed to making a difference in our community. A portion of the proceeds from TBT Prom 2023 will be donated to Boca Raton Baptist Regional Hospital & Animal Lovers Rescue, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the welfare of animals and supporting healthcare initiatives.

**Event Details:**

– Date: Saturday, September 16th

– Time: 8:00 PM

– Age Restriction: 21+ Only

For ticket inquiries and more information, please visit:

-Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tbt-prom-2023-tickets-630300725437

– Website: www.thebermanteam.com

– Email: admin@thebermanteam.com

– Phone: 561.888.8TBT

Make sure to secure your tickets early as this event is expected to sell out quickly. Join us for a night of elegance, entertainment, and philanthropy at TBT’s 20th Signature Event: Prom Night 2023.