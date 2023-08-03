Single Tickets on Sale August 28 for 2023-24 Mainstage Productions and Additional Programs

West Palm Beach, Fla. – Palm Beach Dramaworks is pleased to announce that single tickets for the 2023-24 season will be on sale beginning August 28 at 10:00am at the box office and online at tickets.palmbeachdramaworks.org. In addition to all five mainstage productions, tickets will also be available for the popular programs Dramawise and OutStage@pbd.

The season opens at the Don & Ann Brown theatre on October 13 with Kenneth Lonergan’s Lobby Hero, a seriocomic exploration of ethics and moral relativism. Up next, beginning December 8, is the world premiere of Jenny Connell Davis’ The Messenger, which is inspired by the life of Holocaust survivor Georgia Gabor and connects the dots between Holocaust denialism, free speech in schools, and racial discrimination in present-day America.

That’s followed, on February 2, by the world premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown’s The Cancellation of Lauren Fein, which, as the title suggests, examines the minefield of cancel culture. The fourth production, opening on March 29, is Arthur Miller’s shattering Death of a Salesman, the story of Willy Loman’s reckless pursual of a misguided American Dream. The season concludes with Joanna McClelland Glass’ Trying, a heartfelt memory play based on the playwright’s stint as secretary to Francis Biddle, who served as Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s attorney general and later was a judge at the Nuremberg trials. Opening on May 24,Trying was a big hit when it was produced by PBD in 2007.

Following are descriptions, dates, and prices for PBD’s mainstage season, Dramawise, and OutStage@pbd.