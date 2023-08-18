Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Celebrating the Florida East Coast Travel League’s Inaugural Season

(Boynton Beach, FL) – The Florida East Coast Travel League (FLETL) proudly announces its inaugural season with a remarkable Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Stand Up 2 Cancer event on October 4th at the East Boynton Beach Field. This event will bring together the community, local businesses, and honored guests to kick off a season of exciting baseball action while raising awareness for a crucial cause.

The event will have heartwarming moments, thrilling competitions, and community engagement. Attendees will enjoy an array of activities, including:

• Food Trucks: Delight in various culinary delights from two food trucks and indulge in refreshing Kona Ice treats, creating a festive atmosphere for all to enjoy.

• Baseball Equipment Vendors: Browse and shop from a selection of baseball equipment vendors catering to players and fans.

• Media Coverage: Notable media outlets will be capturing the essence of the event and its significant cause.

• Special Honors: FLETL will pay tribute to individuals who have displayed exceptional strength in their battles against cancer, including Donny Ottofaro, Donnie Schnitzhofer, Jackson Parker, and Jeff Brown. Their stories serve as inspiration to the community.

• Ribbon Cutting and First Pitch Honors: The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will mark the official launch of the Florida East Coast Travel League’s inaugural season. Distinguished guests will have the honor of throwing out the first pitch, symbolizing the commencement of an exciting tournament.

• Skill Challenges and Kids Homerun Derby: Participants of all ages will engage in thrilling skill challenges and a Kids Homerun Derby, showcasing their baseball prowess and adding a touch of excitement to the event.

• Live Music and Special Surprises: Live music will provide an energetic backdrop to the festivities, while special surprise guests will add an element of intrigue and excitement.

• Scholarship Award: FLETL’s commitment to the community is exemplified by their initiative to award a college scholarship at each tournament event throughout the year, providing young individuals with educational opportunities.

• Community Engagement: FLETL is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering community engagement through the sport of baseball. The event will allow attendees to learn more about the league’s mission and impact.

Local businesses and corporate entities are encouraged to join FLETL in its mission by becoming sponsors for this event and future tournaments. Sponsorship opportunities offer exposure to a diverse audience while supporting a noble cause.

“Our entire team here at Florida East Coast Travel League (FLETL) couldn’t be more excited to embark on this journey to help our youth and local communities,” says Founder Phil Terrano. “We didn’t listen to the nay-sayers. We just put our best foot forward to accomplish one simple goal: Kids, Coaches, and Families first. Now, here we are, a fully franchised USSSA Travel League with over 3000 teams in our network. Each of which will at one point or another visit our local community and patronize its businesses 6 to 7 times a year.”

Event Details: Date: October 4th, 2023 Location: East Boynton Beach Field

For more information about sponsorship opportunities or general event details, please get in touch with Phil Terrano or visit FLETL.com.

Join us on October 4th as we unite for a day of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and philanthropy, marking the beginning of a meaningful journey for the Florida East Coast Travel League.

About Florida East Coast Travel League (FLETL): The Florida East Coast Travel League is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering community engagement through the sport of baseball. As they launch their inaugural season, FLETL aims to bring together athletes, families, and local businesses to create memorable experiences while supporting significant causes.

Contact: Phil Terrano, COO & Founder, Phil @fletl.com, www.fletl.com