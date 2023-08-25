Live2Lead Boynton Beach: A Premier Leadership Event to Inspire and Empower

(Boynton Beach, FL – August 25, 2023) – Apex Empowerment is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Live2Lead Boynton Beach event, a simulcast replay of unparalleled leadership insights and empowerment. Set to take place on October 27th from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Marriott Courtyard in Boynton Beach, Florida, this event promises to be a transformative experience for individuals and businesses seeking to enhance their leadership skills and drive success.

Live2Lead Boynton Beach will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers renowned for their expertise in leadership and personal growth. Among these exceptional speakers are:

• John C. Maxwell: A globally acclaimed leadership expert, bestselling author, and speaker who will share his invaluable insights on effective leadership strategies.

• Ryan Leak: A dynamic communicator, filmmaker, and author known for his unique perspectives on achieving personal and professional goals.

• Kendra Scott: An influential entrepreneur and philanthropist, Kendra Scott will inspire attendees with her journey of building a successful brand and giving back to the community.

• Marcus Buckingham: A thought leader in the field of strengths-based leadership and performance management, Marcus Buckingham will share actionable strategies for optimizing individual and team performance.

Adding to the depth of the event, David Bersch will be a live speaker presenting on “How to Squeeze Joy Out of Adversity.” Bersch’s talk promises to provide attendees with practical guidance on finding positivity and growth even in challenging circumstances.

Live2Lead Boynton Beach offers participants an exceptional opportunity to learn, network, and be inspired by some of the most influential leaders and thinkers of our time. Whether you’re a business professional, entrepreneur, student, or anyone seeking personal growth, this event promises to deliver valuable insights that can be applied both professionally and personally.

Tickets for Live2Lead Boynton Beach can be purchased online at www.Live2LeadBoynton.com. Early registration is highly recommended, as this event is expected to draw a diverse and motivated audience eager to enhance their leadership skills and achieve their goals.

For media inquiries, event information, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:

Apex Empowerment

Email: lee@apexempowerment.com

Phone: (561) 350-3007

Website: www.Live2LeadBoynton.com

Don’t miss this unique chance to elevate your leadership skills and ignite your potential. Join us at Live2Lead Boynton Beach on October 27th, and be part of an unforgettable day of inspiration and empowerment.

About Apex Empowerment

Apex Empowerment is a coaching and training organization dedicated to providing transformative events, workshops, and resources that empower individuals and businesses to reach their full potential. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Apex Empowerment curates events that inspire growth, learning, and lasting positive change.

Event Details

Date: October 27, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: Marriott Courtyard, Boynton Beach, Florida

Website: www.Live2LeadBoynton.com